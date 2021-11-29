Kenneth Gloss, a second-generation owner of the internationally known Brattle Book Shop in Boston, will discuss the value of old and rare books at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, via Zoom, for the Milne Public Library.
Gloss, a rare book specialist and appraiser who frequently is seen on national TV, will also talk about the history of his historic bookshop which dates back to 1825. He will show some of his favorite finds and describe some of the joys of the "hunt," and explain what makes a book increase in value.
After the talk and question-and-answer session, he will give free verbal appraisals of books that participants have on hand or will do so at his shop in Boston at a later scheduled date.
To register, visit milnelibrary.org/events.