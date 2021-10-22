The Clark Art Institute will celebrate Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31, with festive activities and a special admission offer.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors are invited to decorate and display pumpkins and ink themselves with temporary tattoos inspired by the permanent collection on the Fernandez Terrace, enjoy “spooky” lunch specials at Cafe 7, and pose with cut-outs in the Museum Pavilion.
Indoors, take advantage of the last opportunity to see the exhibition "Claude & Francois-Xavier Lalanne: Nature Transformed" on its closing day and explore the year-long installation, "Erin Shirreff: Remainders," on view in the Clark’s Manton Research Center.
The Clark is offering free admission to visitors who come dressed as an artwork from its collection or one of its special exhibitions.
Face masks are required. Information: clarkart.edu.