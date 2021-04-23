The Clark Art Institute will present a free hour-long virtual brown bag lunch talk, "Field and Stream, Forest and Studio: Barbizon Artists in the Outdoors," at noon Thursday, April 29, on Zoom and Facebook Live.
The talk explores a number of works from the Clark’s collection that showcase the independent spirit and off-the-grid leanings of some of France’s most beloved landscape artists.
This talk is presented by Anne Leonard, Manton curator of prints, drawings, and photographs, in conjunction with the exhibition "A Change in the Light: The Cliche-Verre in 19th-Century France," on view through May 16. After Leonard’s film presentation of a selection of works from the collection, she will join in a live Q&A session moderated by Nora Considine, the Clark’s digital content editor.
To register, visit clarkart.edu/events. Registrants will receive a link to the talk before the event.