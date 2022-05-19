Williamstown is creating a climate action plan and taking steps to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions with a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.
The Williamstown Net Zero Task Force, working with Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, seeks input from residents and people who work in Williamstown about topics ranging from energy efficiency and clean renewable energy to waste reduction and care for natural resources.
A Community Net Zero Survey and registration for a virtual Net Zero community meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, are available online at coolwilliamstown.org.
Paper copies of the survey are also available at Town Hall. Those who register online for the community meeting will receive a link to the Zoom meeting.