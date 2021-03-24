St. John's and First Church have installed a new book for their joint StoryWalk project. "Big Papa and the Time Machine," written by Daniel Bernstrom and illustrated by Shane W. Evans, explores African American history through a conversation between a grandfather and a child.

The story panels begin at 35 Park St. The walk concludes with a set of questions and reading recommendations to help families learn and talk more about Black and Indigenous history in this region. The StoryWalk can be viewed through May.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.