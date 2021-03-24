St. John's and First Church have installed a new book for their joint StoryWalk project. "Big Papa and the Time Machine," written by Daniel Bernstrom and illustrated by Shane W. Evans, explores African American history through a conversation between a grandfather and a child.
The story panels begin at 35 Park St. The walk concludes with a set of questions and reading recommendations to help families learn and talk more about Black and Indigenous history in this region. The StoryWalk can be viewed through May.