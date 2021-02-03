Nomination papers for elected town offices are available by appointment with Town Clerk Nicole E. Pedercini.
Offices on the May 11 annual town election ballot include: Select Board, one three-year term and one one-year term; Library trustee, one three-year term; Housing Authority, one five-year term; Planning Board, one five-year term; and Northern Berkshire Vocational Regional School District Committee, one three-year term.
All signatures must be ink signatures, no electronic signatures are allowed.
Completed nomination papers must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than Tuesday, March 23.
Questions can be directed to the town clerk’s office at npedercini@williamstownma.gov or 413-458-3500, ext. 101.