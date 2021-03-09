The Scarborough Salomon Flynt Community Service Award Committee is accepting nominations for its fifth annual award. The deadline for nominations is May 21.
The award recognizes a person's, persons' or civic group's demonstrated dedication, excellence and integrity to community service in order to make Williamstown a better place. Nominators should provide a narrative of accomplishments in support of their nominee.
The award will be presented at town meeting, which is tentatively planned for a Tuesday evening in June, at Farley-Lamb Field at Williams College's Weston Athletic Complex.
Nominations should be submitted via the nomination form on the Williamstown Community Chest's website at goo.gl/a0ZQTi.
Nomination forms are also available on the table in the Town Hall lobby and can be emailed to the town moderator at afilson@williamstownma.gov, or submitted in a sealed envelope to the town manager's office.