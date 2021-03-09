The Scarborough Salomon Flynt Community Service Award Committee is accepting nominations for its fifth annual award. The deadline for nominations is May 21. 

The award recognizes a person's, persons' or civic group's demonstrated dedication, excellence and integrity to community service in order to make Williamstown a better place. Nominators should provide a narrative of accomplishments in support of their nominee.

The award will be presented at town meeting, which is tentatively planned for a Tuesday evening in June, at Farley-Lamb Field at Williams College's Weston Athletic Complex.

Nominations should be submitted via the nomination form on the Williamstown Community Chest's website at goo.gl/a0ZQTi.

Nomination forms are also available on the table in the Town Hall lobby and can be emailed to the town moderator at afilson@williamstownma.gov, or submitted in a sealed envelope to the town manager's office.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.