The Williamstown Historical Museum will present a free talk titled “The History of Oblong Road” with Dusty Griffin at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, via Zoom. The talk will be illustrated with numerous photos and documents and will be followed by a 15 minute question and answer session.
Oblong Road was one of the earliest parts of Williamstown to be settled. For all of the 19th century, the neighborhood was almost completely devoted to farming and was dominated by three large farming families: The Youngs, the Torreys and the Phelpses. Two of them continue into the 21st century.
For more information, including the Zoom login, call 413-458-2160, email info@williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org or visit williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org.