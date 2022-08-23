The Williamstown Historical Museum's fourth annual Hay Day Fair will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, on the Museum's grounds, 32 New Ashford Road.
Highlights include old-fashioned races such as the egg-and-spoon, sack and three-legged competitions; a petting zoo, face painting, silent auction, bake sale, grilled food, live music, artisans, a 1971 Rolls-Royce Corniche, and Williamstown Police Department’s K-9 officer, Shelby, and her handler, Officer Anthony Duprat.
Members of the Barn Committee will answer questions about the reconstruction of the 19th century Dolan-Jenks Barn which the Museum recently acquired and moved from Green River Road.
Participating community organizations include the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of the Mohicans, Rural Lands Foundation and the Store at Five Corners Stewardship Committee.
Admission is $10 for immediate families and $5 for individuals. Limited parking is available at the Museum, with additional parking across Route 7 at Bloedel Park.