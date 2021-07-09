Anne Leonard, Manton curator of Prints, Drawings, and Photographs, will present the opening lecture for "Durer & After" at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 15, on Zoom and Facebook Live.
Leonard will examine the continuing influence that master print maker Albrecht Durer has had on generations of artists who have drawn inspiration from his incomparable body of work.
"Durer & After" will be presented in the Eugene V. Thaw Gallery for Works on Paper from July 17 through Oct. 3.
Visit clarkart.edu/events to register for this free lecture. Registrants will receive an email with a private Zoom link before the event. The lecture will also be broadcast at facebook.com/clarkartinstitute/live.