The Knights Orchestra will perform a free outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on the Clark Art Institute's Fernandez Terrace as part of its programming to highlight Norwegian culture in celebration of its "Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway" exhibition.
The concert, "A Norwegian Celebration," features a new arrangement by Colin Jacobsen of traditional Norwegian folk music as well as Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite, Op. 4,” Anna Clyne’s “Within Her Arms,” and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Lark Ascending.”
Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Inclement weather date is 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Visit clarkart.edu/events for more information.