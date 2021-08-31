The Knights Orchestra will perform a free outdoor concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on the Clark Art Institute's Fernandez Terrace as part of its programming to highlight Norwegian culture in celebration of its "Nikolai Astrup: Visions of Norway" exhibition.

The concert, "A Norwegian Celebration," features a new arrange­ment by Colin Jacobsen of traditional Norwegian folk music as well as Edvard Grieg’s “Holberg Suite, Op. 4,” Anna Clyne’s “Within Her Arms,” and Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “Lark Ascending.”

Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Inclement weather date is 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Visit clarkart.edu/events for more information.

