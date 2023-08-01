Williamstown: Organizations partner for write-in events

Williamstown Rural Lands and Tupelo Press have partnered to conduct a pop-up write-in event at the Clark Art Institute, and a youth write-in and art-in event at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
The goal of these programs is to motivate submissions of writing and art at the end of August for the inaugural issue of the Northern Berkshire Arts & Literature Review.
The free pop-up event at The Clark will be held from from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7. Writing prompts and dedicated spaces will be provided in the Manton Research Center.
Admission to the Clark’s summer exhibition of contemporary art, "Humane Ecology: Eight Positions," is included for participants from 3 to 5 p.m. Participants must check in at the Manton Research Center Reading Room or the Lunder Center for complimentary tickets.
Visit clarkart.edu/events for more information.
The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition is cohosting the youth program at Sheep Hill from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 9. Participants may wander Sheep Hill for inspiration, talk with peers and facilitators or simply sit to produce. Materials will be provided.
No registration is necessary for the youth program. For more information, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.