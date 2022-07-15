Grammy award-winner Aoife O’Donovan, an Irish-American folk musician, will perform an outdoor concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at the Clark Art Institute on the South Lawn near the Reflecting Pool.
O’Donovan won a Grammy in 2020 with her band I’m With Her for Best American Roots Song for their song “Call My Name.”
The performance is free; no registration is required. Bring a picnic and seating. In the event of rain, the performance moves to the Clark’s auditorium with seating provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
