Images Cinema will present Family Flicks Under the Stars, its annual free outdoor film series, on three consecutive Sundays, July 10 to 17, on Morgan Lawn, at the top of Spring Street. The films will start at sundown, approximately 8:15 p.m.
The lineup includes "West Side Story," July 10; "Raya and the Last Dragon, July 17; and "Summer of Soul (… Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)," July 24.
Concessions items will be available. Bring chairs, blankets and bug spray. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be cancelled.
Information: imagescinema.org.