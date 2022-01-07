Wild Oats Food Co-op’s Committee on Anti-Racism, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is hosting an online panel discussion on "Food Justice and Food Insecurity in the Berkshires" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, via Zoom.
The panel includes Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO and founding director of Multicultural BRIDGE; Carol DeMayo, Williamstown Food Pantry; and Taylor McClennen, president of Williams College WRAPS (Williams Recovery of All Perishable Surplus).
The panelists will share their insights and prescriptions on how to alleviate food inequality and insecurity in the community.
Register to receive the Zoom link at tinyurl.com/2ccthkkv.