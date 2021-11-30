Williamstown Rural Lands will present a panel discussion titled "Mohican Nation in Williamstown" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, via Zoom.
Stockbridge-Munsee Community Historic Preservation Manager Bonney Hartley, Williams College Professors Christine DeLucia and Margaux Kristjansson, and three Williams College students will discuss the results of their independent study on the Mohican Nation's past, present and future in Williamstown.
Visit rurallands.org/events to register. A zoom link will be sent to join the webinar.
This panel discussion is one of a series of Talks on the Hill produced by WRL. Visit rurallands.org/talks-on-the-hill/ for more information.