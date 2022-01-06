The Hoosic River Watershed Association and First Congregational Church are cosponsoring "Glasgow on the Hoosic: The Climate Crisis after COP26," a virtual event on Zoom at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15.
William R. Moomaw, a United Nations climate panelist; Elizabeth Kolbert, a Pulitzer Prize-winning climate author; and Wendy Penner, chairwoman of Williamstown’s COOL (CO2 Lowering) Committee, will discuss the fallout from the recent U.N. conference on the climate crisis, held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Berkshire Eagle columnist and HooRWA board member Lauren Stevens will moderate the panel, which will take questions submitted online from event participants.
Register at least 24 hours in advance of this meeting at tinyurl.com/24h9ck5w. A confirmation email will contain information about joining the meeting.
The 1.5 hour meeting will also be broadcast live on WilliNet, the town’s public broadcast station, and rebroadcast at later dates.
For questions, contact the HooRWA office at office@hoorwa.org or 413-458-2742.