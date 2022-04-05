The Williamstown Historical Museum will present a free panel discussion, "History: A Conversation About Stories, Told, Revised and Untold," at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Community Room at the Milne Public Library, 1095 Main St. The public is invited.
The panelists include Frances Jones-Sneed, professor emeritus of history at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, North Adams; Thomas Ostheimer, Mount Greylock Regional School social studies teacher; and Kathleen M. Morris, Marx director of collections and exhibitions and curator of decorative arts at the Clark Art Institute.
The panel will be moderated by Charles Dew, Ephraim Williams professor of American history emeritus at Williams College.
For more information email info@williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org or visit williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org.