Williamstown Rural Lands is offering a moderate to strenuous guided hike on the Phelps Trail/Mills Hollow Loop on Saturday, July 23. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Phelps trailhead, located on Oblong Road. 

The hike has historical significance, crossing stone walls dating back to the early 1800s; Mills Hollow Trail was an old wagon route connecting Williamstown and Albany.

Space is limited to eight people; no dogs allowed. Register at rurallands.org. Sturdy shoes or boots are recommended; bring water, a snack and tick repellent.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

