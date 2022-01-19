WILLIAMSTOWN — Pine Cobble School has announced its honor roll for the first term of the 2021-2022 school year.

To achieve high honors, all grades must be 90 or higher. For honors, grades must be above 80.

High Honors

Grade 8: Reed Miles-Harris, Mea Richardson, Xavier Smallwood, Fanny Thomas

Grade 7: Alexina Dolmetsch, Maisie Lentzner

Grade 6: Leonardo Anisman, Maxwell Cutsumpus, Leo Duffy, Aiden Green, Gabriel Locke, Chloe Murphy, Anthony Richardson

Honors

Grade 8: Grady Brownell-Wilkins, Ryleigh Holland, Lillian Jenkins, Finn McCafferty, Megan McGrath, Chloe Moore, James Stenson, Jesse Thompson, Gabrielle Wells-Vidal

Grade 7: Gavin Murphy, Benjamin Rosenthal, Selah Wiegers

Grade 6: Madelyn Burnham, Lydia Gaudreau, Lola Mullen-Colaizzi, Tilly Colaizzi, Jackson Murphy, Madison Shea, Louisa Starenko, Sebastian Traver-Adolphus, Finn Voisin

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

