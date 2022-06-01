Pine Cobble School sixth-grader Leo Duffy and seventh-grader Riley Aiken won the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition’s annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Writing Contest.
Both students were scored in the areas of content, writing style and impact. Through the Crispus Attucks Community Center in Pennsylvania and the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, both students were offered the opportunity to honor King by reflecting on their own MLK Day Dream.
Duffy and Aiken have been invited to read their work at nbCC's annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Greylock Works.