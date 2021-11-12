The Clark Art Institute's new exhibition on its campus trails, "Anne Thompson: Trail Signs," features a rotating installation of unique prints displayed on seven kiosks across the Clark’s walking paths.
On view through Dec. 31, the installation will change every two weeks. The artist will affix new sets of posters onto the surfaces of the freestanding wood structures, creating a total of 40 unique prints over the course of the two-month project.
Thompson uses wheat paste, a delicate, impermanent technique, to evoke the layered, worn, and torn textures of urban streetscapes in the Clark’s natural setting. She will document each of the prints on-site and produce an artist’s book at the conclusion of the project, presenting it at the Clark during a talk in the spring.
The Clark’s trails are continuously open and accessible to all visitors, with no admission. Trail guides are available at the outdoor kiosk sites.