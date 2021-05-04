Williamstown Elementary School will be conducting preschool screenings from 8:45 to 11:25 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13. The free screenings are open to Williamstown children between the ages of 2 years, 9 months and 4 years old.
The purpose of the screening is to give parents information about their child's development. The screenings will be conducted by certified teachers and a speech and language pathologist.
Call Eli Phillips at 413-458-5707, ext. 301, to schedule an appointment. Call Suzy Gigliotti at 413-458-9582, ext. 2050, with questions.