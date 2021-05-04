Williamstown Elementary School will be conducting preschool screenings from 8:45 to 11:25 a.m. and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, May 12 and 13. The free screenings are open to Williamstown children between the ages of 2 years, 9 months and 4 years old.

The purpose of the screening is to give parents information about their child's development. The screenings will be conducted by certified teachers and a speech and language pathologist.

Call Eli Phillips at 413-458-5707, ext. 301, to schedule an appointment. Call Suzy Gigliotti at 413-458-9582, ext. 2050, with questions.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.