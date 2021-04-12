Michael Sardo, Williams College alumnus and Emmy-nominated writer and executive producer, will give an online talk titled “Every Single Job in Television, Explained” at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. The lecture is free and open to the public.

In his talk, Sardo will use a screenshot of a single frame of a pilot television episode to illustrate the various roles, steps and questions — ranging from pitching ideas to selecting a director and cast to budgets and editing — that are involved in making a show.

To join the lecture, use the following Zoom link: tinyurl.com/9rvcj2kk.

