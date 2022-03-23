The Williamstown Historical Museum will present a free lecture and panel discussion on the history of the Williamstown Grange and Grange Hall at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, in the Community Room at the Milne Public Library, 1095 Main St.
Alex Carlisle, who owns the Grange Hall on Water Street with his wife, Beth Carlisle, will talk about the past, present and future of that building, followed by recollections from current Williamstown Grange President Nancy Lescarbeau and members Susan Bernardy and Maureen O'Mara.
The presentation will include photos, newspaper clippings and memorabilia.
For more information, email info@williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org or visit williamstownhistoricalmuseum.org.