Local fabric artist Jeanne Marklin is being featured in Quilt National '21, "The Best in Contemporary Quilts," a juried, biennial exhibition, opening Memorial Day weekend at The Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio.
Marklin is one of 84 artists from 14 countries chosen for the exhibition, on view May 29 through Sept. 6. Marklin's quilt is titled "Tree Wounds."
For more information on Marklin, visit her website at jeannemarklin.com. Information on the exhibition is available at dairybarn.org/QN21.