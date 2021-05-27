Local fabric artist Jeanne Marklin is being featured in Quilt National '21, "The Best in Contemporary Quilts," a juried, biennial exhibition, opening Memorial Day weekend at The Dairy Barn Arts Center in Athens, Ohio.

Marklin is one of 84 artists from 14 countries chosen for the exhibition, on view May 29 through Sept. 6. Marklin's quilt is titled "Tree Wounds."

For more information on Marklin, visit her website at jeannemarklin.com. Information on the exhibition is available at dairybarn.org/QN21.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.