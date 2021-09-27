The South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands are co-sponsoring a Repair Cafe from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road, Route 7.
Volunteer fixers will perform small electrical, wood furniture, costume jewelry, and bike repairs, along with blade sharpening. Darners, knitters, sewers, and two computer experts will be available.
Visitors are invited to learn how to make reusable shopping bags with the BagShare Project.
Repairs are free, although donations are accepted. Refreshments will be available. Masks are required.