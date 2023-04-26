<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Bring broken items to Repair Café

A Repair Café, co-sponsored by the South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road, Route 7.

Volunteer “fixers” include darners, knitters, sewers, two computer experts, and people who can do small electrical repairs, wooden furniture repairs, blade sharpening, and costume jewelry and leather repairs.

Repair Cafe also partners with the BagShare Project to make reusable shopping bags.  

The event is free, although donations are accepted. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

