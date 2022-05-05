The South Williamstown Community Association and Williamstown Rural Lands are sponsoring a Repair Cafe from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
Volunteer “fixers” include people who can do small electrical repairs, wooden furniture repair, blade sharpening, costume jewelry repairs, leather repairs, and darners, knitters, sewers, and two computer experts.
The Repair Cafe continues to partner with the BagShare Project to make reusable shopping bags. Repairs are free, although donations are accepted.