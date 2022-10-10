Williamstown residents invited to weigh in on Envisioning Williamstown 2035 plan

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee is hosting two community meetings, one at 4 p.m. and the other at 6 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Williamstown Youth Center on School Street. Attendees should attend one of the two meetings.
The comprehensive plan, Envisioning Williamstown 2035, is a long range plan that will guide the future growth, land use and development of the town. It will serve as a foundation for public policy, programs, land use decisions, capital improvements and infrastructure upgrades. It will consider economic development, housing, municipal facilities, open space, recreation, natural resources, transportation, cultural and historic resources, and land use through the lens of environmental sustainability, diversity and equity.
Anyone interested can review the Existing Conditions Analysis Report and the Executive Summary at the project website: resilience.mysocialpinpoint.com/williamstown-comprehensive-plan. To get there, start at the Williamstown homepage williamstownma.gov, click on Current Projects at the top of page, and then click on Comprehensive Plan.
There will be hard copies of the report available in the Milne Library and the Harper Center.