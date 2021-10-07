RiverWorks 2021, the Hoosic River Watershed Association's exhibition of environmental art, opens Saturday, Oct. 9, and runs until Oct. 16. Local artists and students will display their works along the river trail below the Linear Park playground at Mount Pleasant.
Saturday's opening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will include music from the string band Rosin the Beaux, refreshments and information about Mohican history and HooRWA.
This event has been scheduled in conjunction with Indigenous Peoples Day and the artists have been asked to reflect on the river’s Native American past.
The entrance to Linear Park is just north of In Touch Spa on Water Street on a road crossing the Green River. There is limited parking at the site and a large parking area on the west side of Water Street.
This event is partially funded from a grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.