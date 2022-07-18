The Clark Art Institute will host a performance by acclaimed Jacob’s Pillow alumnus Jonah Bokaer at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in the Clark’s auditorium in the Manton Research Center building.
The choreographer and visual artist performs a solo choreography inspired by Auguste Rodin’s sculpture, "Fallen Angel," and is presented in conjunction with the Clark’s current exhibition, "Rodin in the United States: Confronting the Modern."
Tickets cost $10, $8 for members, $7 for students, and $5 for children 12 and under. Reserve tickets at clarkart.edu/events.