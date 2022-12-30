<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Rural Lands hosting carbon credit Q&A

Williamstown Rural Lands is hosting the Family Forest Carbon Program at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Springs Road. Remote participation is available with registration.

A one-hour video about the program will be followed by a live Q&A session with Patricia Ruby of the American Forestry Foundation and Laura Marx of The Nature Conservancy.

This conversation is part of Knowing Your Landscape, a free, monthly conversation series to answer questions and provide information and resources to landowners and land stewards.

To register and for more information, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

