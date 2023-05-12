<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
North Adams: Rural Lands hike explores Cascades

Williamstown Rural Lands and the Hoosic River Watershed Association will be co-leading a gentle hike exploring a tributary of the Hoosic River from 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21. 

This short two-mile hike includes a mix of sidewalk and trail, and begins at Brayton Elementary School, 20 Brayton Hill Terrace, before formally joining the wooded trail to the Cascades.

Participants may get wet feet, depending on the stream’s water level. Registration is required and limited to eight participants.

To register and for more information, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.

Jeannie Maschino

Community News Editor

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

