Williamstown Rural Lands announces its inaugural Conversation & Community Cookout from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.

The event will feature local artists, musicians and vendors; guided walks, activities for children, and grills (one for meat and one for vegetarian fare) for community members to cook food that they have brought themselves. 

Admission is free and open to the public. Parking is limited; carpooling and alternative modes of transportation are encouraged. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 12.

Information: rurallands.org or 413-458-2494.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.