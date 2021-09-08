Williamstown Rural Lands announces its inaugural Conversation & Community Cookout from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
The event will feature local artists, musicians and vendors; guided walks, activities for children, and grills (one for meat and one for vegetarian fare) for community members to cook food that they have brought themselves.
Admission is free and open to the public. Parking is limited; carpooling and alternative modes of transportation are encouraged. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 12.
Information: rurallands.org or 413-458-2494.