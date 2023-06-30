Williamstown: Invasive plants identification walk

Join Williamstown Rural Lands’ Executive Director Robin Sears for an interpretive walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Lehovec Natural Area.
Sears will identify invasive plants, explore their effects on the ecosystem and discuss approaches to management.
Meet at the Cole Avenue entrance to the bicycle trail. Parking is available by Cole Field, Stetson Road near the skate park and Bud Anderson Field.
Registration is not necessary. For more information and program updates, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.