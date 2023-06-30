<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Invasive plants identification walk

Join Williamstown Rural Lands’ Executive Director Robin Sears for an interpretive walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Lehovec Natural Area.

Sears will identify invasive plants, explore their effects on the ecosystem and discuss approaches to management.

Meet at the Cole Avenue entrance to the bicycle trail. Parking is available by Cole Field,  Stetson Road near the skate park and Bud Anderson Field.

Registration is not necessary. For more information and program updates, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

