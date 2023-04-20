<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Land stewardship on-site workshop

Williamstown Rural Lands continues its Knowing Your Landscape series at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, with "Assessing Your Landscape," a case study that explores land management basics.

A two-hour walk through a member-owned property will visit wetlands and forest, both hemlock and northern mixed hardwood, all common to the Berkshires.

Participants will learn how to determine what kinds of habitats they have, consider property management goals and review key land stewardship activities.

Space is limited and registration is required; visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle.

