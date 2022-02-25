Williamstown Rural Lands' monthly lecture series, Talks on the Hill, continues from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, via Zoom.
Tom Johnson will present "Looking Back to See Our Future." A question and answer session will follow the presentation.
Trained as a geological oceanographer, Johnson will discuss forecasting climate change by looking back at climate history. What can be learned by "hindcasting," when scientists compare analysis of tree rings, sediment cores from lakes and oceans, ice cores, and cave deposits?
Visit rurallands.org for more information and to register for the talk. The program will be recorded for viewing at willinet.org.