Williamstown: Rural Lands hosting migratory bird walk

Williamstown Rural Lands announces a migratory bird outing with former Audubon chapter president and local resident Tommy Richey at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
This easy walk is less than one mile on mowed paths. Richey will guide participants by sound and sight to meet migratory birds passing through Williamstown such as warblers, phoebes, hawks, and hummingbirds.
All levels are welcome. To register for this free program, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.