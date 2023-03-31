<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Williamstown: Search for amphibians during night walk

Grab your headlamps and join Williamstown Rural Lands educators for a family-friendly amphibian night walk at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.

Learn about Massachusetts salamanders and frogs through a short talk and explore WRL's pond and meadow seeps for amphibians. Light snacks will be provided.

Bad weather date is 6 p.m. April 14.

No registration is necessary. For more information and program updates, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494, or email programs@rurallands.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

