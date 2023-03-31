Williamstown: Search for amphibians during night walk

Grab your headlamps and join Williamstown Rural Lands educators for a family-friendly amphibian night walk at 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
Learn about Massachusetts salamanders and frogs through a short talk and explore WRL's pond and meadow seeps for amphibians. Light snacks will be provided.
Bad weather date is 6 p.m. April 14.
No registration is necessary. For more information and program updates, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494, or email programs@rurallands.org.