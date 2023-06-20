Williamstown: Rural Lands hosting weekend programs

Join Williamstown Rural Lands for a strenuous 5-mile hike on Saturday, June 24, and an informational program on wetlands on Sunday, June 25.
Barbara Carr will lead the 5-mile loop from Haley Farm to the Hopper Trail Loop on Mount Greylock beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 24. Meet at Haley Farm Trailhead, 1033 Hopper Road. Registration is required. Leashed dogs are welcome.
Andre-Anne Chenaille, a wetlands specialist at Guntlow & Associates Inc., will present "Knowing Your Landscape: Protecting Wetlands" at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 25, at Cole Field, Stetson Road. Participants will explore local wetlands ecosystems while discussing the importance of wetlands to the local environment.
To register for these free events, visit rurallands.org/events, call 413-458-2494 or email programs@rurallands.org.