Mount Greylock Regional School has announced its senior speakers for the Class of 2022 graduation ceremony being held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, in the school gymnasium.
Alayna M. Schwarzer was chosen by her classmates and Anthony J. Welch was chosen by the faculty to speak at the commencement.
Schwarzer lives in Lanesborough with her father, Ralph Schwarzer. Welcoming and outgoing, she is well-known to the senior class for her thoughtful and kind ways. Similarly, her staunch support and advocacy to build empathy and work to end bias and hate is valued and admired.
Schwarzer has taken the most rigorous program of studies that Mount Greylock has to offer, and by year-end completed nine Advanced Placement classes and dual enrollment, a multi-variable calculus course at Williams College.
She represented Mount Greylock as a Girls State delegate, is a member of the National Honor Society and Peer Team, and a Daughters of the American Revolution representative this year.
Schwarzer will study maths and sciences at Northeastern University in the fall.
Welch is the son of Jeffrey and Jennifer Welch of New Ashford. He has distinguished himself in multiple ways throughout his time at Mount Greylock, to include academic achievement, National Honor Society acceptance and sportsmanship accolades on the playing field.
Welch embodies goodwill, school and community spirit, preparedness, reliability, and enthusiasm for learning. He has been an integral part of the Mount Greylock band for the past six years and is the captain of the robotics team. He is also the recipient of the Boy Scout Eagle Award.
Welch will be attending Massachusetts Maritime Academy in the fall.