Williamstown Rural Lands announces the return of its Sheep to Shawl Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Sheep Hill, 671 Cold Spring Road.
The festival celebrates spring and New England heritage with time-honored crafts, local artisans, farm animals, and a focus on the region’s historic fleece and fiber industry.
Admission is $6, $12 for families; members cost $5/$10. WRL memberships can be purchased at the gate. Visitors who arrive by bicycle get in free. Admission tickets can be entered into a raffle for a prize basket.
For festival information, visit rurallands.org/events.