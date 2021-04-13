Daniel Aalberts, Kennedy P. Richardson ’71 Professor of Physics at Williams College, will present the Sigma Xi Lecture, titled “Shooting the messenger RNA ==>— mRNA vaccine technology,” which will present an accessible look at the science of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and of messages in translation.
The talk will be held at 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 16, in the North Science Building Auditorium. In-person seating is limited to Williams faculty, staff and students, but the public may attend via Zoom.
To receive the Zoom link, guests must sign up using the following form: tinyurl.com/SigmaXi2021.