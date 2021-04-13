Daniel Aalberts, Kennedy P. Richardson ’71 Professor of Physics at Williams College, will present the Sigma Xi Lecture, titled “Shooting the messenger RNA ==>— mRNA vaccine technology,” which will present an accessible look at the science of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines and of messages in translation.

The talk will be held at 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 16, in the North Science Building Auditorium. In-person seating is limited to Williams faculty, staff and students, but the public may attend via Zoom.

To receive the Zoom link, guests must sign up using the following form: tinyurl.com/SigmaXi2021.

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.