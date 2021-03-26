Kelly Shaw, associate professor of computer science at Williams College, will present the final installment in the 2021 Faculty Lecture Series with her talk titled "Smart Home Devices: Why They Don't Always Work Correctly."

Shaw’s online lecture, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.

Shaw will introduce Internet of Things platforms, describe multiple ways that unexpected and incorrect behavior can occur in these systems, and share approaches she and her collaborators have explored for detecting and correcting these issues.

For more information and the Zoom link, visit tinyurl.com/d96afhyy.

