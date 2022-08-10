Golf Wurx and Waubeeka Golf Links are sponsoring a team relay speed golf event on Monday, Aug. 15, at Waubeeka, 137 New Ashford Road, to benefit the PGA Kids Play Golf & Junior League of Northeastern New York and Berkshire County.
Relay teams of eight golfers riding a s6 Single-Rider Golf Cart will average 18 holes every 35 minutes.
In addition, the course will be open for play with a $59 cart special that includes complimentary refreshments along the course.
An after-party will follow at 6 p.m. with live music by Mary Ann Palermo and First Take Band.
To learn more about the relay and to book tee times, visit waubeeka.com. To donate to Kids Play Golf, visit golfwurx.com/speedshot.