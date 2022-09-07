Beginning Thursday, Sept. 8, the Mohawk Stamp Club and Green Mountain Stamp Society will start another year of meeting twice a month, from 2 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays, at the Council of Aging's Harper Center, 118 Church St.
The groups collect stamps and are sometimes called philatelists. In reality, the participants are people who might be interested in stamps from countries from which their ancestors came, collect Christmas Seals or only stamps with birds or flowers. Postcards and postmarks are also collected.
Upcoming meetings are scheduled on Sept. 8 and 22, Oct. 13 and 27, Nov. 10, Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, March 9 and 23, April 23 and 27, and May 11 and 25.
For more information, come to a meeting or contact Carl Faulkner at 413-458-4421 or email cfaulkner@taconicwilliamstown.com.