First Congregational Church is sponsoring a Standout for Democracy on Thursday, Jan. 6, to oppose Christian nationalism on the anniversary of last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. The standout will be from noon to 1 p.m. in front of the church at 906 Main St. Everyone is welcome.
First Congregational will be joined by over 200 congregations across the country, including First Congregational Church in North Adams.
For more information, contact Betsy Burris at betsburris@gmail.com or David Langston at dlangston103@gmail.com.