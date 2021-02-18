The League of Women Voters of Williamstown invites the public to participate remotely in its Susan B. Anthony dinner at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, via Zoom. This annual dinner celebrates Anthony's pioneering work in legalizing votes for women.
James McAllister, professor of political science and chairman of Leadership Studies at Williams College, will discuss "Can We Meet in the Middle Anymore?" There will be a Q&A session after his remarks.
Preregistration is required by emailing zrobi@hotmail.
In keeping with the traditional dinner format, the League suggests starting the meal with a self-catered menu available at on League of Women Voters of Williamstown's Facebook page or tinyurl.com/52hev6bo.