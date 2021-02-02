The Clark Art Institute is hosting two artmaking webinars on Zoom in preparation for Valentine’s Day. The free webinars are scheduled for noon Thursdays, Feb. 4 and 11, and are open to all ages and skill levels.
These "craft-along" programs include tips for making and mailing artful valentines. Participants can enjoy design inspiration from the Clark's collection and discover new ways to express themselves through handmade envelope art.
The programs will be broadcast live and will last about 30 minutes. Online registration at clarkart.edu/events is required by noon the day before the event. Registrants will receive an email with a private link to the virtual program prior to the event.
In addition, visit clarkart.edu through Feb. 14 for free downloadable valentine envelopes and stationery inspired by the Clark's collections.